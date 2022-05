Click here to read the full article. Throughout the better part of the past decade, Andrew Watt (who performs as WATT, stylized in all caps, for his solo work) has collaborated with one superstar artist after the next, working across several genres and compiling several No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 along the way. Last year alone, he picked up writing or producing credits — and often both — for the likes of Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Elton John, Maroon 5, Young Thug and more. He also won his first Grammy that March for producer of the year,...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO