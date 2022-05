Click here to read the full article. Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley are Instagram official. The Scrubbing In host took to Instagram on Friday (May 20) to share her heart-melting relationship with the “What I Need” singer through a series of videos of the couple having fun and absolutely loving each other to the tune of Dagny’s “Love You Like That.” “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” Tilley wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becca Tilley (@beccatilley) The “launch” comes just hours after Kiyoko unveiled a slick new...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO