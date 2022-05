The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house next week to learn about the Hwy 22 project from Mankato to St. Peter. The open house will be Wednesday, May 25 at the Mankato Regional Airport lobby from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. MnDOT staff will be available to provide information about the project. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive at any time.

