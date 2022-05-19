ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Car and Portsmouth school bus involved in crash

WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 students and the driver of...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Https Bit Ly 3lyt2wg
WAVY News 10

1 man, 1 teen injured in Franklin shooting

According to Franklin police, the shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Forest Pine Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound.
FRANKLIN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy