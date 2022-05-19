ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe

By ERIC TUCKER
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was “100 percent confident” that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and...

www.sfgate.com

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
