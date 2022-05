In New Jersey, there is a demand for approximately 1,800 additional Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs). According to the New Jersey Hospital Association, that number is expected to grow by an additional 8,200 over the next decade. CNAs generally are employed in full-time jobs with benefits, including both health care and a 401(k). At County College of Morris (CCM), qualified individuals now can gain that certification – in as little as seven to 10 weeks – and at no cost.

