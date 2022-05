NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman was kidnapped by the father of her child and taken hours away to Ohio, according to the Hocking County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the Norfolk Police Dept. contacted them for help on May 20 when a woman was abducted from the city. The woman was reportedly taken by the estranged father of her child, whom she had a protection order against.

