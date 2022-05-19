ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Breaking: Spring Hill Shooting Investigation Underway At Hanover Court, Logan St

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Deputies are currently in Hanover Court and Logan Street in Spring Hill regarding a shooting.

Deputies ask to please avoid this area.

Investigators say that it is believed the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

This is a developing story, and we will update this as details come in.

