Joe Burrow: Browns had ‘to take a chance’ on Deshaun Watson, but Baker Mayfield ‘will land on his feet’

Nick Saban is as calculated as it gets as it comes to public perception, but Paul Finebaum recognizes that the Alabama leader slipped up last week. By now, everyone in the college football world knows about Saban attacking esteemed coaches like Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders publicly. In an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on Monday, Finebaum explained why Saban’s actions “blew up on him” in a way that he doesn’t normally see.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO