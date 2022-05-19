ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow: Browns had ‘to take a chance’ on Deshaun Watson, but Baker Mayfield ‘will land on his feet’

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow understands the Browns going for the gusto with Deshaun Watson, but...

On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's actions last Wednesday 'blew up on him'

Nick Saban is as calculated as it gets as it comes to public perception, but Paul Finebaum recognizes that the Alabama leader slipped up last week. By now, everyone in the college football world knows about Saban attacking esteemed coaches like Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders publicly. In an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on Monday, Finebaum explained why Saban’s actions “blew up on him” in a way that he doesn’t normally see.
