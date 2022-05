Nick Saban’s comments this week about Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders, and their players’ NIL deals (in particular, that Fisher’s Texas A&M squad “bought every player on their team,” and that Sanders’ Jackson State team “paid a guy a million dollars”) have sparked all sorts of reactions throughout the college football world. Some of those have included Fisher unloading on “despicable” Saban and saying “Go dig into his past,” and Sanders offering pushback but also measured analysis of Saban’s goals with those comments.

