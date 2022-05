In the grand scheme of things I like and things I don't like, there's really A LOT to like about the Yankees right now. Aaron Judge is right out in front of the early season MVP race (maybe behind Trout but why nitpick this early) and looks amazing. Stanton is crushing while playing a solid outfield (thank you Yankees for finally moving him off the permanent DH spot) and Rizzo maybe off his early hot streak but still looks like a very good fit. Add in Josh Donaldson playing a really good third base and a bat that's heating and the offense is looking so much better than last year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO