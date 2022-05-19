ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Exclusive: ‘The Walk’ Trailer Explores the Social Struggle to Desegregate the Boston School System in the 70s

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollider has the pleasure to present the exclusive trailer for The Walk, an upcoming drama set during the court-ordered forced integration of the Boston school system in the 1970s. The film explores the social tensions caused by Black students being invited to occupy the same schools as white people and serves...

collider.com

Comments / 0



