Bethalto, IL

Bethalto fish fry set Saturday

 3 days ago

BETHALTO — The Bethalto Masonic Lodge will have a fish fry Saturday starting at...

Second Grafton stroll overcomes rain

GRAFTON — It was eat, drink and be wary of the raindrops in Grafton on Saturday as visitors filled the Mississippi River community to partake of the specialties offered during this year's Sip, Sample and Stroll event.
Spring weather offers great chance for Imo's pizza picnic

GODFREY- Imo's is my favorite pizza. Period. This year, I picked up my favorite pizza at Imo's in Godfrey and a favorite person, Kara "KK" Glass, along with her pooch, Ruby, a Bichon Frise, for Mother's Day. I wanted to see the Godfrey Imo's, as I hadn't been there since brothers and owners Tyler and Thomas Shereck, both of Godfrey, rebuilt after a fire a year and a half ago. The restaurant looks great. I love the Imo's mural on the far wall and there's spacious, comfortable dining and seating. But I got ours to go. We went down Godfrey Road to Glazebrook Park with our moveable feast.
Edwardsville restaurant sets kids night Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Chicken Salad Chick, 2323 Plum St., in Edwardsville will host Kids Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. There will be free face painting and people can their plant own flowers to take home for kids. Kids will also eat for only $1.99. Chicken Salad Chick serves dishes made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients: Their menu offers a dozen flavors of chicken salad along with our signature sides, kids' meals, catering options and sweet treats presented with Southern hospitality.
Buster looking for new home

GODFREY - Buster is a good ole barn cat, but wants to be with a family or individual who will take care of him. The semi-feral male cat is 2 to 3 years old. He was found wandering around a house and was brought to 5A's. This handsome cat doesn't like being touched right now, but could warm up with a little tender loving care, known as TLC. If you're rural, Buster could be the perfect pet to keep rodents down and have warm, cozy hay to sleep on and food to eat inside a nice outbuilding.
Barefoot braces for rebirth on Illinois River

HARDIN — It could be argued that the Barefoot Restaurant put the Calhoun County community of Hardin on the map. "If you travel around the Midwest and tell people you're from Hardin, people will say, 'I've been to the Barefoot! I know where that's at!'" said Hardin resident Kelly Sievers.
Confluence Tower reopens for season

The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has reopened for the season. Visitors take an elevator to three different platforms set at 50 feet, 100 feet and 150 feet above ground. From the top you can see downtown St. Louis to the south and Alton and the Clark Bridge to the north.
WOW, Germania open new Jerseyville event venue

JERSEYVILLE - The Brynildsen family continues to expand their hospitality businesses with a new venue adjacent and accessible through their new Germania Brewhaus location. Just a few months since Germania Brewhaus opened in Jerseyville at 309 N. State St., Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen, of Alton, opened its event center adjacent and accessible through Germania, which will be the new venue's bar and beverages area. Germania is owned by the Brynildsens' sons Ben Brynildsen, along with his wife, Maggie, and Jared Brynildsen, and his wife, Carolyn. This is Barbie and Bryan Brynildsens' first event center location in Jerseyville; the couple also own WOW Event Center, 515 E. 3rd St., and WOW on Broadway, 630 E. Broadway, both in Alton. Their son Matt Brynildsen and his wife, Reilly, also are involved with the WOW Event Center and becoming more involved as the business grows.
Alton Church celebrates 185th Sunday

ALTON - Members of Union Baptist Church will gather at Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Ave., in Alton at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 to celebrate this event with a banquet. The church, located at 320 E. 7th St., had its origins in the summer of 1836 when 10 former slaves made their way to Alton. Some arrived via the Underground Railroad, while others already had been freed. They first met at the home of Charles Edwards and the group included such established city leaders as the Rev. Eben Rodgers of the First Baptist Church. More meetings followed, and the group organized into the African Mission Freedman which led to the founding of the African Baptist Church in 1837 with the Rev. John Livingston serving as its founding pastor.
Rain doesn't deter artisans in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — When Mother Nature brought heavy rain to downtown Carrollton on Saturday, the organizers of the outdoor Artisans Market on the square didn't miss a beat. They simply moved everything possible indoors. And the shoppers followed.
Landscaping truck driver crashes in Creve Couer home.

A landscaping truck driver crashed into a home in a Creve Coeur subdivision Saturday morning.
New hotel opens in historic downtown St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new hotel opened in downtown St. Louis - giving hope to the industry after the pandemic. "The historic value for one was one of the reasons that they chose this building," Antoinette Fisher said, referring to the historic Shell building in downtown St. Louis. "This will be the first property that they have in the Missouri area."
Grand 52-acre horse ranch selling for $4.75M in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo – Raise a family or horses (maybe both!) on 52 pristine acres of farmland in west St. Louis County. The 4,150 square-foot home is set a few hundred feet off Wild Horse Creek Road, giving owners an air of privacy while providing visitors with wonderful views of animals grazing on the drive up to the residence.
Marquette Catholic auction sets record

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Explorers Club Gala and Auction, held March 26, set a record with a profit of $126,890. The annual event started in the early 1990's.  "The auction dinner is a very important event for us. On behalf of our students, I want to express our appreciation for the great support we received from our parents, alumni, and the Marquette community. I want to thank all the parents in the Explorers Club who helped make the auction such a success", said Tim Harmon, Principal. "I'm already looking forward to next year's event.
Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill.

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill.
Hartford celebrates small town centennial

HARTFORD — The village's 100th birthday party was delayed by COVID for two years. Then heavy rain on Saturday made things rather soggy for the long-delayed celebration. But the community still commemorated its centennial with food, music, activities and fun.
HARTFORD, IL
