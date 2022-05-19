ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 Hard-Hitting International Films To Watch On Netflix

By Mishelle Macias
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany times bystanders limit themselves to watching three or four series or movies on Netflix, usually the most known among friends, recommended by celebrities, or because they won an award like the Oscars or the Golden Globe. However, if you search on Twitter, you will find very compelling recommendations...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Harriet the Spy' Season 2: Where to Stream the Animated Series

When we first met Harriet in the 1964 novel, written and illustrated by Louise Fitzhugh, we could not get enough of our favorite sixth-grade writer turned spy. In 1996, a film adaptation starring Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell was released, and we still wanted more of Harriet. And then in 2020, we got our wish when Apple TV+ announced that it was ordering an animated TV adaptation of Harriet the Spy created by Will McRobb and directed by Allison Craig. McRobb would also write the show and Terissa Kelton and John W. Hyde would serve as executive producers on the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Best Foreign Series Currently Streaming On Netflix

To succeed internationally, you have to win the hearts of local audiences by producing local shows. This formula has resulted in a wide array of excellent international series on Netflix. Many times when scrolling through the Netflix catalog, it is easy to ignore or simply bypass foreign shows that are not necessarily in English.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Aamir Khan
Person
Srk
Person
Salman Khan
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Niki Lauda
Collider

7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in May 2022

The weather might be getting warmer as we gear up for outdoor activities to resume, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a quiet night at home watching a movie or two. And you're in luck; between recent releases and beloved classics, the films leaving Netflix this month make for a nice mix of genres. From a quirky comedy, to an 80s classic, to a pair of horror films, there's sure to be something to satisfy most cinematic cravings.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Fish#Twitter#Hungarian
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson Roast Natasha Lyonne's Voice in Promo for 'SNL' Season 47 Finale

Having one of the most standout voices in the game is something that’s definitely helped Natasha Lyonne form her career. Whether it was her time in the comedy classic Slums of Beverly Hills, iconic queer film But I’m a Cheerleader, or her long-running role as the tough but sweet Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black, Lyonne’s one-of-a-kind, quasi-Brooklyn accent has always given her an edge above the rest. But, with great power comes great responsibility, and for Lyonne that means being able to take a joke. To promote her appearance as the host on this weekend's Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, Lyonne fielded jabs from series regulars, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon about the sound launching out of her vocal cords.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Tokyo Story' Is the Ultimate Film About Multigenerational Family

It can be argued that Yasujirō Ozu, one of cinema’s greatest and most poetic artists, has made the same film over and over again for nearly his entire career. His minimalist and formally clean style undergo little variation for the decades that he directed movies, and a vast majority of his greatest works grapple with a relatively small batch of central themes, such as familial relations, marriage, intergenerational conflict, and the sweeping Westernization of Japanese culture.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Adventure Movies to Watch Next If You Loved Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

Moon Knight is Marvel’s latest show that was released on Disney+ earlier this year and has taken the fandom by storm. It centers around Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a museum gift shop worker with multiple personalities. It’s also worth mentioning that he is an avatar to an Egyptian god, which gives him all kinds of cool abilities, as well as a kick-ass costume. With so much of the story surrounding ancient Egyptian culture and legends, audiences are whisked away to the desert dunes and mystical pyramids. Here you will see Steven on a treasure hunting adventure whilst simultaneously trying to save the entire world. Moon Knight reminds us of the magic and myth that surrounds Ancient Egypt, a time and place that will remain a mystery to us all, but one that never fails to entice large audiences. Whether it’s in Greece, Egypt, or Rome, people have always been fascinated with ancient civilizations and the stories that have been told about them. So if you are frantically searching on Google for “mythical and magical movies”, then look no further. Here you will find a varied list that will take you on an exploration for treasure buried beneath the sands.
MOVIES
Collider

How Shirley Jackson's 'The Lottery' Influenced Movies From 'Psycho' to 'Get Out'

The idea of a short story being adapted to film is nothing new. The idea that a short story is powerful enough to influence an entire genre of film is something else. That is the impact Shirley Jackson’s short story “The Lottery” has had on horror films. The effect of Jackson’s gruesome story can be seen in a wide range of horror films, from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 genre classic Psycho to Jordan Peele’s 2017 revolutionary film Get Out.
LOTTERY
Collider

10 Badass Women In Anime That Stole The Entire Show

A badass person can be hard to deal with, a person who's viewed by many as tough, uncompromising, and strong-willed. Some may even be risk-takers with an ill-tempered attitude. From a different standpoint, badass people are dandy vanguards in thinking outside the box, exemplifying independence like a medal of honor everyone's envious of.
COMICS
Collider

10 Best Minor Characters From 'The Sopranos'

It's not a controversial statement to say that The Sopranos is one of the greatest TV shows of all time, and has some of the best and most memorable characters of all time. Through excellent writing and equally great acting, the show created countless characters who were fleshed out, interesting, and human in their flaws, both in its main cast of stars and regular supporting characters.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy