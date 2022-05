The 23-15 Tampa Bay Rays have won five of seven as they open up a three-game series with the 15-24 Baltimore Orioles tonight at 7:05 PM EST. Baltimore snapped a six-game losing streak with a walk-off over the Yankees last night and will send Tyler Wells to the mound today. I've been impressed with the 6'8", 255-lb righty this season as he has just a 3.00 ERA in May. He's only allowed more than three runs in a start once, albeit to the Rays, and has demonstrated elite control but struggled with consistency.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO