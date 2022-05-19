ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

Clark Art Presents Soundings: This Land With Theo Bleckmann & The Westerlies

 3 days ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Soundings: New Music at the Clark, a concert series presented by the Clark Art Institute in collaboration with the Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas, continues on Sunday, May 22 at 3 pm. The second concert of the series, Soundings: This Land with Theo Bleckmann & The...

www.iberkshires.com

iBerkshires.com

Door Prize Eatery Expanding at Mass MoCA for Summer

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Jennifer A. Klowden and Bryan "Swifty" Josephs will be moving their pop-up eatery, Door Prize, into the vacant restaurant space at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. They were approved for a beer and wine license by the Licensing Commission on Tuesday. The couple have spent...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bascom Lodge Opening for 85th Season on Mount Greylock

ADAMS, Mass. -- Mount Greylock is a beautiful site full of history and conservation. World renowned authors and artists have been inspired by its breathtaking views. Hikers are surrounded by the sound of the forest as they begin their incline up the majestic mountain, the highest point in the state. The sounds of nature guide the hikers that venture there from the high pitch squeaking from the cluster of cedar waxwings, the scuffing of the scavenging red squirrel, to the clashing of the trees as the wind sweeps through them.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Kinney, Grout Win Steel Rail Races Marathon

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Lenox's Sarah Kinney and New York's Derek Grout Sunday were the winners of the Steel Rail Races marathon. Kinney finished in a time of 3 hours, 42.11 seconds to place fifth overall. Grout of Lebanon Springs, N.Y., was the first marathoner across the finish line, clocking a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Events Committee Hopes to Connect North Berkshire Professionals

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The pandemic has meant a paucity of networking opportunities over the past two years. The Northern Berkshire Events Committee is hoping to remedy that and encourage young businesspeople to get more involved in their communities. "We're looking for younger people to come out and join...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clinton Church Restoration Announces New Funding

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Clinton Church Restoration has been awarded a $117,000 capital grant from MassDevelopment and the Mass Cultural Council, part of a round of Cultural Facilities Fund grants. The funds will be used to help complete architectural and engineering plans for the African American cultural heritage center...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff

PITTSFIELD, Mass — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced the addition of four new full-time staff members, as well as an employment status change for one staff member. Nick Delmolino joins BCC as Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, where he will support the fundraising efforts of the Berkshire Community College Foundation. He will work to continue to strengthen relationships in the community to help achieve annual and long-term fundraising goals. Delmolino, a Berkshire County native, has returned to Pittsfield after spending the past 18 years living in Jackson Hole, Wyo. While in Jackson Hole, he was Director of Advancement at Teton Raptor Center and previously the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Teton Science Schools. Delmolino attended BCC and went on to earn his bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Western New England University.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule: May 24-27

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The following work that will take place May 24-27 on Tamarack Road, as part of the city of Pittsfield's 2022 Street Improvement Project. Crews will be milling Tamarack on Tuesday and Wednesday. Paving will follow on Thursday and Friday. There will be impacts to traffic...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Celebrate World Fish Migration Day at Berkshire Athenaeum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Celebrate World Fish Migration Day at the Pittsfield Public Library on Saturday, May 21, from 10 AM to 12 PM. Join Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT), Housatonic Valley Association, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, and the City of Pittsfield for this free day that takes place every two years as a global celebration to create awareness about the importance of migratory fish and free-flowing rivers.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Memorial Day Events 2022

Below is a list of Memorial Day parades and ceremonies that will be updated as the information becomes available; only starred entries are confirmed. All events are on Monday, May 30, unless otherwise noted. Holiday closings can be found here. Please note that confirmed events are marked with an asterisk; those not marked are based on past observances.
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Boys Poised to Win Western Mass Crown

BUCKLAND, Mass. – With one event left to be decided, the Mount Greylock boys track and field team has a three-point lead at the Western Massachusetts Division 2 Championships. Second-place Pittsfield looks to pick up some ground when the meet concludes on Monday, but it may not be enough.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Girls Tennis Blanks Monument Mountain

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. - Mia Patrick did not drop a game in her win at second singles as the Mount Greylock girls tennis team defeated Monument Mountain, 5-0 on Friday. Patrick won, 6-0, 6-0, in one of just three contested matches. Mai O'Connor won at first singles, and the doubles tandem...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

BEAT Receives Grant to Renovate Environmental Leadership and Education Center

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Cultural Council has awarded a Cultural Facilities Fund grant of $200,000 to Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) in support of buying and renovating BEAT's new Environmental Leadership & Education Center. On November 8, 2021, BEAT was able to buy their property at 20 Chapel...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton and Hinsdale Police Combining Forces

DALTON, Mass. — Dalton and Hinsdale are looking to merge their police departments with the goal of having it accomplished by July 1, 2023. Officials say pooling their resources will help relieve the strain that the police reform law has had on small departments because of new training requirements for part-time officers and will offer more opportunities for officers within a larger force.
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Witek, Racine Earn Athlete of Week Honors

Two game-winning hits by two of their teams' biggest contributors highlighted the final week of regular season baseball and softball in Berkshire County. And for their efforts, Pittsfield's Chase Racine and Hoosac Valley's Rylynn Witek are this week's iBerkshires.com/Southwestern Vermont Health Care Athletes of the Week. Witek is one of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Fire District Election, Annual Meeting Tuesday

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's fire district Tuesday will face decisions on adding two new members to the Prudential Committee and a fiscal year 2023 budget that foresees a 2.5 percent increase in operating expenses. The day will begin with the annual district election from 4 to 7 p.m....
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Advisory Board Wants Voice in Use of Body Cameras

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following the City Council's endorsement of dashboard and body cameras on Pittsfield Police, the Police Advisory Review Board would like to review the equipment's policy before anything is implemented. Chair Ellen Maxon this week asked the board members if they would like to take a vote...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Short-Handed Hoosac Valley Wins at Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Lauren Davis and Emma Meczywor each scored four goals Friday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls lacrosse team to a 16-5 win over Chicopee. Jacinta Felix and Ashlyn Lesure each had a hat trick, and Kennedy Whitely made five saves as the Hurricanes bounced back from their second loss of the season on Wednesday and improved to 12-2.
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Simulated Plane Crash Gives Responders Mass Casualty Training

PERU, Mass. — Around 30 agencies worked to rescue more than 15 "injured teenagers" from Garnet Peak on Saturday. There were stretchers, all-terrain vehicles, rescue vehicles, and emergency personnel working to get the young people to safety from the scene — a plane crash deep in the woods.
PERU, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Town Meeting OKs 19 Warrants, Tables Recall Petition

LANESBOROUGH, Mass — Nearly 80 voters convened at Lanesborough Elementary School and approved 18 of 19 warrant articles at Saturday's annual town meeting. Article 2 approved the town's $10.34 million budget after significant discussion and an amendment to remove proposed salary increases for town employees. Finance Committee Chair Jodi-Lee Szczepaniak-Locke said such salary increases are unnecessary right now.
LANESBOROUGH, MA

