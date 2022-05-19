Dozer Days kicks off this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash– Kids will be back in the machines at Dozer Day s this weekend. The event is like a fair, only the rides are heavy construction equipment.

Kids hop in the driver seat of dozers, excavators and other heavy construction equipment with a professional by their side. The event aims to teach kids about important real-world situations by giving them a hands-on experience.

Dozer Day also seeks to educate people of all ages about building sustainable communities, industry opportunities and public safety.

The Nutter Family Foundation– a non-profit– started the Dozer Day in 2008.

The event also benefits child charities, such as Children’s Village and Communities in Schools.

Dozer Days kicks off Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cabela State Line. You can find tickets here .

