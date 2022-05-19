Breaking: Darwin Nunez Rejects Manchester United

Darwin Nunez has rejected offers from two Premier League clubs and Manchester United is certainly one of them.

The Uruguayan striker is on Paris Saint Germain, Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Manchester United's radar. The Ligue One Champions' chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been in contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes with whom Darwin Nunez has created a new alliance through his previous agency to engineer a move to the top flight.

As per previous reports from the British media, it is being said that the Benfica striker would prefer a move to the Premier League in order to ensure the next step in his career.

According to Loic Tanzi of the French publication RMC Sport , Manchester United are ready to invest around €80million for the Uruguayan international as a replacement to Edinson Cavani but the bad news for the Red Devils is that the forward has rejected the proposal along with Newcastle United due to lack of Champions League football next season.

As per the same report, an English agency is collaborating with Jorge Mendes to find a suitable club for the forward. Darwin Nunez will leave Benfica this summer and the Portuguese club has started searching for replacements.

The English agency representing Darwin Nunez with close links to the Portuguese agent Mendes, who represents Manchester United No.7 Cristiano Ronaldo has a good relationship with various Premier League clubs but the same report states that contact has already been established with Paris Saint Germain's hierarchy.

PSG will start making concrete proposals once Kylian Mbappe's exit is confirmed. Meanwhile, Manchester United will start planning for other targets in midfield and defence after failing to sign the Uruguayan star.