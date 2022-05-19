ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United U-23 Coach Neil Wood Is Set To Become New Salford City Manager

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

Manchester United under 23 manager Neil Wood is the number one option for Salford City's manager position, following the Red Devils' rebuild.

The League Two side wants Wood to become their fifth permanent manager in four years after Gary Bowyer was fired this week due to the club ending in 10th position in the table being left out of the play offs.

Rumours of Neil Wood appointment at Salford started less than a week after news that his assistant in the Red Devils U-23 team, Neil Ryan, will leave Manchester United.

According to newspaper The Telegraph : Wood worked closely with Nicky Butt at Old Trafford when the former United midfielder was head of academy and then head of first team development.

Butt is one of the co-owners at Salford along with his fellow former United team-mates, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Phil Neville, and is thought to have championed Wood’s credentials.

