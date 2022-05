ROME — A 43-year-old man was charged with drunk driving after speeding erratically down Floyd Avenue very early Sunday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Ronald R. Artigiani, of Rome, was spotted driving erratically on Hill Road heading into Rome at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. A caller told 911 that Artigiani was swerving in the roadway and traveling at between 40 to 100 mph, according to authorities.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO