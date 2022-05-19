ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

sanmarcostx.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog of the Week: Banks (49643248) Banks is a goofy boy who is looking for an adventure buddy! He is a 2-year-old Rottweiler/Mix who loves meeting new people and making friends with other dogs his size. Banks has loved going on Dog's Day Out where he gets to go for long...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
sanmarcostx.gov

60+ SMASH Senior Social - Sponsored by Brookdale San Marcos

Join us for Free Coffee and Donuts provided by Brookdale San Marcos! Whether you are new to the area or a lifelong resident, get to know other area seniors at our new SMASH Senior Social. If you are aged 60 or above and you haven’t been out or socialized for a while or if you are just looking for something to do, then stop by and say hello and enjoy a cup of coffee and a donut. Participants will be seated in a socially distanced setting while they get the opportunity to meet new people or reconnect with old friends. We will have a few icebreaker activities to get things going. The next SMASH Senior Social will take place at the San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 East Hopkins, at 10:00 AM on May 25, 2022. Registration is not required. Participants must agree that they have read and understand the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department Release and Waiver of Liability and will have to sign the waiver when attending the social. Bring a friend, it will be a SMASH!
SAN MARCOS, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Fiber Arts

Join this group to enjoy the fiber craft of your choosing and meet other fiber-loving folks. Bring your own fiber projects to work on. Meets every Wednesday.
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
San Marcos, TX
Lifestyle
sanmarcostx.gov

Special Called Meet and Confer Meeting

Special called Meet and Confer meeting between the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Police Officers' Association. This is a notice pursuant to 142.063 of the Local Government Code of a "meet and confer" meeting between the representatives for the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Police Officers' Association. The full agenda is attached.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KIXS FM 108

‘Senior Prank’ Gone Wrong in New Braunfels Forces School Closure

I am seeing many examples of 'Senior Pranks' on social media, and I have also seen a few that have gotten out of hand. This story comes out of New Braunfels, Texas. Seniors at New Braunfels went too far! According to a Facebook post, the pranks were supposed to be cute and innocent such as confetti-filled balloons all over the gym. however, that was not the case!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

Enhanced Library Cards

An Enhanced Library Card is a San Marcos Public Library Card that has a person’s name, picture, and other personal information printed on it. This may possibly be used as a supplement with other documents to prove your identity. Enhanced Library Cards are only available to residents of San Marcos or Hays County ages 18 years and older. Enhanced cards are issued every Monday from 2-4pm on a first come, first served basis. If you cannot come during this time, please e-mail smpl@sanmarcostx.gov to schedule an appointment that meets your needs!
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Cat#Rottweiler Mix
Kiss 103.1 FM

This Hidden Island in Belton, Texas is the Perfect Spot for a Picnic

Central Texas has lots of beautiful places to relax, but did you know you can get a taste of island life without hopping on an airplane? We have an island that you can reach by walking available to the public. You don't even need a boat to get there! Pack your picnic basket, put on your water shoes, and get ready to take some sweet pictures right here in Belton, Texas.
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KTSA

San Antonio business owner will be on Shark Tank on Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio business owner and former professional boxer will go face-to-face with the Sharks on primetime television tonight. Tony Adeniran, who owns Black Stallion Boxing located within La Cantera, used his experience as both a professional boxer and certified boxing coach to develop a new product he is going to pitch on ABC’s Shark Tank. Adeniran is also a graduate from Texas A&M University San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy