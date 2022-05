The family of Artgel “Jun” Anabo, who was killed Wednesday night outside the Fruitvale restaurant he co-owned, is raising money for Anabo’s 11-year-old son, Kiah. Anabo’s sister Analyn Novenario wrote on a Gofundme page that her brother would want “to make sure that Kiah reached his happiness whether its college or his other passions. The very fiber in me wants to make this happen. There is no need for funeral expenses, everything donated will go toward Kiah, his future, and my brother’s last wish.”

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO