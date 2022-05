NORMAN, Okla. – The Texas A&M softball team (31-28) was unable to overcome early scoring by No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) Sunday, falling 20-0 in five innings at Marita Hynes Field. Fifth-year senior Kayla Poynter closed the game in the circle for the Aggies while also serving as the last out at the plate, getting her 15th-career at-bat and first since 2019.

