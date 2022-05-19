ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lt. Gov. Patrick releases thirteen interim committees in Senate

East Texas News
 3 days ago

Last month, I was proud to co-host the Lone Star Legislative Summit in Nacogdoches with Rep. Travis Clardy in conjunction with the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce. We hosted a number of attendees from across the state including Speaker Dade Phelan and panels on immigration and border security, education, infrastructure, energy, health...

easttexasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Texas News

PCSO Suspect wanted for robbing grandmother

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information on a burglary of a habitation in the Lakeside Village Estates subdivision south of Livingston. Video captured what law enforcement describes as “a skinny male,” who approached the home and kicked the door open on an occupied home on May 5, around 12:47 a.m. The actor took items including a purse, medication, and hearing aids. At the time he was wearing clothing with a unique pattern, a dark sock on one foot and was barefoot on the other. Those with information on this case that may help are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 app, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where tipsters remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
POLK COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Correctional officers, inmate transported to St. Luke’s Hospital

Wednesday, while conducting a 16-man cell search, several corrections officers began to experience what they described as a reaction to some type of substance or substances. All inmates had been removed from the cell before the search began. The Correctional Officers were taken to St Luke’s of Livingston emergency room...
LIVINGSTON, TX
East Texas News

Thorndale ends Latexo's run

Latexo's softball season came to end with a two-game loss to Thorndale in the regional quarterfinals. Playing the series opener in Madisonville on Thursday, Thorndale eked out a 1-0 win in eight innings. With two outs and two runners on base, Thorndale hit a walk-off single to take the series...
LATEXO, TX
East Texas News

Area champs Eagles headed to round three

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The Woodville Eagles now have another feather to place in their hats in their trek toward a state championship – Area champs. The Eagles soundly defeated the Longhorns of Tarkington in their second round...
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Nacogdoches, TX
East Texas News

Lady Lions dominate Beckville

RUSK – The Lovelady Lady Lions softball team chalked up two more shutouts and swept Beckville 12-0 and 13-0 in a best-of-three regional quarterfinal series. Macie LaRue pitched 12 scoreless innings in the series, giving up a total of two hits with 21 strikeouts and one walk. The Lady...
BECKVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Late-innings sizzle propels Kennard to third round

NACOGDOCHES – The Kennard Tigers exploded for six runs in the seventh inning of Game 1 and seven in the sixth inning of Game 2 to sweep a best-of-three area round series over Chireno. The No. 5 ranked Tigers (20-12) won 11-3 on Thursday night and 10-3 on Saturday...
KENNARD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy