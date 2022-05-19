ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

BLM/Honor Farm wild horse & burro adoption breaks records

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERTON, Wyo. – Records were broken at last weekend’s Bureau of Land Management/Wyoming Honor Farm wild horse and burro adoption. More than 250 people were in attendance while 55 animals gentled by inmate trainers found new homes. Saturday’s event also marked the first in-person adoption at the Honor Farm since September...

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Corner Crossing case moves to civil court backed by a heavy hitter

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - While the courts decide the future rights of both hunters and landowners, a heavy hitter just joined the fray. The Wyoming-centered, corner crossing legal battle made national news when 4 Missouri hunters won their case against criminal trespassing charges. The case proceeds to the...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Expands K9 Training Program

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, May 22, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at Fremont Lake was taken by Brian Gray. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two grizzlies euthanized after frequently seeking food in East Idaho residential neighborhoods

ISLAND PARK — On May 21, Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles. The sow grizzly was originally captured and relocated in 2020 following multiple food related conflicts. Subsequently, in 2021...
ISLAND PARK, ID
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
Sheridan Media

Eatons’ Horse Drive Stops at Leiter

Eatons’ Ranch annual horse drive came through Leiter, Wyoming on Friday night, May 20 rested overnight, and ate a filling breakfast Saturday morning before continuing on towards Sheridan. Eatons’ Ranch is the oldest dude ranch in the United States. Eatons’ Ranch is celebrating over 140 years of the ranching...
SHERIDAN, WY
Jalopnik

Rural Highway Shut Down for Bear Crossing in Utah

You probably know why the chicken crossed the road, but why did the bear? To get to the other side, of course. A lucky bear had a brief police escort to get across a rural highway in Utah. Earlier this week, someone contacted local law enforcement after seeing a black...
EPHRAIM, UT
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?

It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, and losing them can be one of the hardest moments in anyone's life. If a furry companion does cross over the rainbow bridge, its human might consider having a funeral or burial in their backyard. But is burying a pet on your property actually legal to do in Colorado?
Person
Jack Farrell
wrrnetwork.com

GTNP Boaters and anglers reminded to drain, clean, and dry

MOOSE, WY— Local residents and visitors to Grand Teton National Park are reminded to do their part to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) and have their watercraft inspected before launching on park waters. Those who recreate on park waters have a responsibility to drain, clean, and dry their vessel, as well as check fishing gear before launching in the park.
MOOSE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Beaver Dam Project Completed near Little Mountain

GREEN RIVER — Recently, the parched pasturelands near Little Mountain got a bit of help from nature’s original flood irrigators: beaver dams. These beaver dams were not built with teeth and tails, however. Over 70 different volunteers, agencies, nonprofit workers, businesses, and others all gathered on the Ramsay Ranch, where big head-cut banks line Trout Creek, to build these man-made beaver dams called beaver dam analogs (BDAs for short).
GREEN RIVER, WY
opb.org

Invasive crayfish found in Oregon for the first time

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s gotten reports of the invasive Northern crayfish found in the Ashland Canal. This species is native to the Midwest, but has also been found in California and Washington. Rick Boatner with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife suspects the...
OREGON STATE
KIVI-TV

Instability creating active weather in southern Idaho

Saturday's high temperatures reached the mid-60s in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Throughout the day, cold atmospheric air mixed with warmer air closer to the ground causing instability creating conditions for isolated precipitation, especially in higher elevations and especially towards the late afternoon and evenings. There could be isolated thunderstorms with this activity .
BOISE, ID
Sheridan Media

Third Annual Wyoming Wildlife Calendar photo contest

For the third year, Wyoming Wildlife magazine is calling for the public’s best wildlife photographs from the Cowboy State. The publication has opened entries for the third annual Wyoming Wildlife calendar photo contest. Entries will be accepted until midnight June 13. This is an opportunity for photographers of every...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Wyo GOP Leadership Is Very Strong

I just read Dr. McGinley’s letter about terrible GOP leadership in Wyoming. While most of his letter was filled with emotion, it was devoid of facts. I was a delegate from Sublette County to the State Convention, and after reading his letter I am wondering if I was at the same Convention as Dr. McGinley claims to have been.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
WyoPreps

Wyoming Boys State Track Meet Day #3

The Wyoming State Track and Field Meet for the boys concluded on Saturday in Casper and in 4A, Sheridan was the repeat state champion with 134.5 with Cheyenne Central 2nd with 97.5 and Natrona 3rd with 85. The big news of the day came in the shot put as Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett set the overall state record with a heave of 65 feet 10 and a quarter inch. It was just a monstrous throw in front of a huge crowd, so that was a shining moment. Also in the 4A field events, Natrona's Kaiden Lee cleared 6-8 to win the high jump, In the sprints for the 4A boys, Carter McComb of Sheridan won the 100-meter dash and the 200 in 10.68 and 21.88 respectively. Isaiah Haliburton of Thunder Basin won the 400 with a time of 49.01. Mason Weickum of Natrona took 1st place in the 110 hurdles in 14.68 while Jesus Quintero of Evanston won the 300 in 38.89. The 1600-meter run champion was Cheyenne Central's Tristan Knueppel on 4.21.08. Thunder Basin won the 4x400 relay.
CASPER, WY
subletteexaminer.com

Green River Drift wins legal battle

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Local ranchers scored a victory last week to protect the Green River Drift. On Tuesday, May 17, District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal agreed approval of continued grazing in the Upper Green River area did not violate the Endangered Species Act, ruled the Fish & Wildlife Service properly took into account possible grizzly bear preservation and that the cattle drives, along with associated grazing, may continue.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
kmvt

Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections. The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the...
IDAHO STATE

