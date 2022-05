There will be plenty of new faces in the Idaho Legislature next January. Some of the currently most conservative representatives, however, will not be joining them. Most notable among the missing will be current Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, and Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony. Both lost their Republican primary races last Tuesday. The pair were rated the No. 2 and No. 3 most conservative legislators in Boise by the far-right-wing Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) this year.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO