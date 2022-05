After a little girl alerted her mother about a smoke detector going off, the family – along with other residents in an apartment building – escaped safely. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of North Broad Street at 5:11 a.m. Friday, a news release says. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

