Warrenton, NC

Racial Healing Service planned for May 24

 4 days ago

A racial healing service will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton on May 24, starting at 6:30 pm. This event is sponsored by Warren Ministries United, a local ministerial group currently consisting of a cooperation of 17 churches. The...

Volunteers sought for Lake Gaston habitat project

The Lake Gaston Association seeks volunteers for its Habitat Enrichment Project to enhance native aquatic vegetation in Lake Gaston. Since 2013, volunteers have worked with the Weed Control Council, NCSU Cooperative Extension, NC Wildlife Resource Commission and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to help repair, build and plant protective cages. Students can receive a letter from NCSU acknowledging volunteer hours.
GASTON, NC
Richardson awarded SECU Foundation scholarship

State Employees’ Credit Union members via the SECU Foundation, funded a $10,000 four-year college scholarship for Katelyn Richardson, a senior at Warren Early College High School. The scholarship, presented on May 11, was awarded for study at Winston-Salem State University, part of North Carolina’s 16-campus University of North Carolina...
WARRENTON, NC
WCHS students celebrate National Poetry Month

April was National Poetry Month, and the students of Valeria Rodriguez, Spanish teacher and poet, at Warren County High School, did not miss this opportunity to celebrate the power of words with her Spanish students. During this literary feast, she prepared different activities to captivate and motivate the students with...
SPAIN
School board briefs

The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its May 10 regular monthly meeting. The board approved the employment of the following: Vaughan Elementary School: Sharon Owens, day tutor; Central Services: Diamond Anderson, Human Resources administrative assistant, and Dr. Rue Lee Holmes, Arts coordinator; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Elaine T. Smith, substitute; Warren County Middle School: Julia Foster, teacher assistant, and Doris Ross, Finance administrative assistant; Northside K-8 School: Joslyn Thompson, pre-kindergarten teacher assistant, and Nicole Baker, acting assistant principal: additional position: Brandon Penn, custodian.
WARREN COUNTY, NC

