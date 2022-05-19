Racial Healing Service planned for May 24

The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its May 10 regular monthly meeting. The board approved the employment of the following: Vaughan Elementary School: Sharon Owens, day tutor; Central Services: Diamond Anderson, Human Resources administrative assistant, and Dr. Rue Lee Holmes, Arts coordinator; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Elaine T. Smith, substitute; Warren County Middle School: Julia Foster, teacher assistant, and Doris Ross, Finance administrative assistant; Northside K-8 School: Joslyn Thompson, pre-kindergarten teacher assistant, and Nicole Baker, acting assistant principal: additional position: Brandon Penn, custodian.
Comments / 1