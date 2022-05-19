ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TownLift

Nonprofits plan to redevelop Holiday Village and Parkside apartments

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xgump_0fjen4op00

PARK CITY, Utah — Two local nonprofits are joining forces to provide housing for the young adult members of Park City’s neurodiverse population.

Pat Matheson, executive director of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, became aware of the need for neurodiverse housing options in 2017 by meeting with parents of neurodiverse children at the National Ability Center, including Liza Howell, Wes Stout, Stephanie Polukof.

In early 2020, these and other parents formed a new nonprofit organization called Bridge21, whose goal is to create affordable housing options for neurodiverse adults, whether they be on the autism spectrum,  suffering from traumatic brain injuries, or who face other neurodiverse challenges.

The founders of Bridge21 wanted to explore providing housing options for their young adults to live independently.

Mountainlands owns the adjacent properties of Holiday Village and Parkside Apartments, both of which include a significant population of families or individuals with developmental disabilities.

In collaboration with Bridge21, the nonprofit is now looking at redeveloping the two properties to create a co-housing community and campus for the adult neurodiverse population within a portion of the project.

“What’s so exciting to us is we couldn’t have dreamt of a better location for our young adults,” said Deb Hartley, who was named executive director of Bridge 21 in March.

“It is important that our residents work at least part-time as a first step towards transition to independent living. We also wanted housing that is close to the free public bus so they can independently get to their jobs, grocery shopping, restaurants, doctors, etc.

“We also wanted a location which would allow us to create more of a campus feel, allowing for community spaces for events and programs to operate as well as room for the resident steward to live. While we had envisioned securing some existing real estate rental  opportunities, our ability to be in on the ground floor of the design of the community is beyond our wildest dreams.”

There are currently a total of 122 apartments between the two properties.

“Avoiding tenant relocation during construction to the greatest extent possible is a critical priority for us,” said Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat Matheson.

“We aim to build new buildings for our existing tenants by building the first building in one of the open spaces on the property and then building the next building(s) where the vacated buildings currently stand. We plan to do this in phases, one building at a time to have a minimal impact on our  residents.”

The two nonprofits plan to formally submit an application to the Park City Planning Commission in the fall, with the goal of occupancy by 2024.

“The greatest opportunities with these forty-year-old projects are their ideal locations, the monthly rental assistance available to most tenants, 100% ownership by Mountainlands and space on the site for phased redevelopment,” Matheson said.

“The most significant challenge in redevelopment will be restructuring existing financing to maintain affordability benefits for tenants. In partnership with Bridge21, Utah Housing Corporation, lenders and other community partners, we are confident we will be able to raise the funds to offset high development costs and create a win-win redevelopment solution.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

UPDATED: Flatline Fire near Heber City 5% contained

UPDATED at 9:44 p.m. A spokesman for the state division of forestry, fire and state lands told KPCW the fire was 5% contained. UPDATED at 8:40 p.m. The spokesperson said an air drop of flame retardant a short time ago was having the intended effect on the fire. No additional updates on acreage burned will be available until morning, and though the fire is not under control, no structures are threatened. Highway 40 will be closed intermittently as needed for flame retardant drops.
HEBER CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Holiday Village#Housing Corporation#Nonprofits#Bridge21#Bridge 21
KUTV

Why a Utah hotel is housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop

KUTV — The following information was provided by the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Travel has returned, and the world is buzzing for exciting adventures, relaxing getaways, and family staycations. Whatever your travel plans, Hilton Salt Lake City Center offers amenities for any kind of vacationer. The hotel is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Second-Annual Collide Festival held in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utahns got to enjoy some live entertainment in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The second annual Collide Festival was held at the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, featuring local musicians, bands, dancers and actors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLC brewery awarded with bar license by DABC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – RoHa Brewing in Salt Lake City was the single recipient of a bar license at last month’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) meeting.  According to Gastronomic SLC, the brew house spent four months on the waitlist before being granted a bar license, which are hard to come by here […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Mountain Town Music’s reveals its 2022 season

Mountain Town Music is poised to open its floodgate of free summer concerts next week, and the anticipation is fueled by some new developments with the Friday-night performances at Woodenshoe Park in Peoa. Triggers & Slips will break in a new stage on May 27, and the music will be...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Teri Orr: Educate the Board

In listening this week to a KPCW story, I heard a school board member challenge proposed funding for an administrative position to support a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative within Park City School District. The board member suggested DEI is just a trend, and PCSD has done good work in terms of equity and the LatinX population. It’s worth mentioning this is the same district that failed to report multiple sexual abuse cases within the district. It took the Summit County Attorney’s office to file charges to make certain student victims would have the representation and support they needed.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Hiker Life Flighted off of SLC mountain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Search and Rescue and Life Flight have assisted in the hoist of a hiker in the Salt Lake City area who needed support in getting off of the mountain. Officer Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department told ABC4 that a woman in her 30s who […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Delice Bakery & Cafe: Where Pastries and Cakes Are a Work of Art

SOUTH SALT LAKE ― Delice Bakery & Cafe brims with ambience, aroma and an amazing bakery case that beckons patrons with pastries and mouth-watering cakes that could easily double as works of art. Pastry chef Jean-Jacques Grossi obviously brought both his French roots and decades of experience to Delice.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in Utah

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Spanish Fork are officially invited to start saving money and living better at the area’s new newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 898 S 2550 E as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The Spanish Fork Walmart will host a celebratory event open to the public on […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy