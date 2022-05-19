Dove Cameron Tells Fans 'Dysphoria Is OK' In Emotional Post

Photo: Getty Images

Dove Cameron got very real in a recent emotional Instagram post detailing her struggle with identity. The post featured a series of photos with the singer red-eyed and making various faces in the mirror. In a lengthy notes app screenshots that were split into two separate photos, Dove revealed she has, "been struggling with the concept of self, my inner relationship to who i know myself to be and my outer perceivable self who i feel i have never known but other people seem to," she wrote. "i've been covering mirrors lately. i've been feeling wrong in clothing that used to make me feel beautiful lately. i've been crying a lot lately, sometimes terroized by my identity and image."

Further down the post, Dove revealed that sexuality, performative gender norms, and their amplified presence due to social media are some of the root causes of the way she's been feeling. The "Boyfriend" singer reflected , "what i am choosing to say is i am in process, im investigating, i'm struggling more than half of the time and i'm trying to maintain a quiet nonjudgmental curiosity rather than punish myself for not knowing what i'm feeling or where i'm going."

At the end of the post, Dove offered some supportive words to anyone going through the same journey: "... i'm sharing so that we may all feel more comfortable in a conversation that may be confusing... emotion is COOL. dysphoria is OK. living as a human is INTENSE. we are all holding holds. don't forget."