(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are seeking information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. Police were called around 3:30 a-m on the report of gunshots and found the woman in a car who had been shot. The woman later died at the hospital. Waterloo Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide -- and ask anyone with information to call Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO