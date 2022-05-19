ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE CONTORTIONIST's MICHAEL LESSARD Provides Vocals On Super Chill New ALASKAN TAPES EP

By Greg Kennelty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaskan Tapes is now streaming its new EP Know/Soon featuring vocalist by The Contortionist's own Michael Lessard and Leprous' live cellist and keyboardist Raphael Weinroth-Browne. The...

