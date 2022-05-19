VEHICLE CRASH AND BURN RESULTS IN ARREST FOR DUI

05.18.2022 | 9:30 PM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside responded to a dump truck vs a semi traffic collision on the freeway. When they arrived they found the two vehicles that had been involved in a collision with debris across all lanes of the freeway, blocking lanes and one of the vehicles leaking a liquid. CHP quickly called for a hard closure SIg alert. Riverside County Department of health was notified as was a Hazmat response for the spill. After evaluation there was no threat and the spill was cleaned up. It isn’t clear if either driver sustained injuries. A sig alert is still in effect at 12:30pm (3 HOURS LATER) and traffic is affected on the freeway as well as frontage roads next to the freeway, Box Springs Road and Sycamore Canyon Blvd. The Sig Alert will remain in affect for the duration of the cleanup. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO