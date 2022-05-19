IMPATIENCE AT THE DRIVE-THROUGH RESULTS IN A CITATION

05.18.2022 | 9:20 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside and Riverside Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle accident involving at at least one car and at least one semi. Per scanner traffic it was a possible Code 8, Fatal accident and the car vs a semi truck. When RFD paramedics arrived they found two occupants from the car, what is believed to be a Toyota Prius that had self extricated from their vehicle and were shaken, and suffering non life threatening injuries. and debris scattered on the freeway. At least one other car was one scene but was not involved in the accident. There was 3 semi’s about 100 feet up the freeway, one that had made contact with the car. At this time it is believed that the semi rear ended the car, but that is still being investigated. The driver of the semi was not injured. Both occupants from the Prius were transported with non life threatening injuries. CHP issued a Sig Alert at 6:32 and at 7:50 pm it is still in effect. There have been multiple multi-vehicle accidents on the Riverside Freeways today, most issuing multiple hours of Sig Alerts. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO