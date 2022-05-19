ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

State Track & Field -- Video Interviews (Day 1)

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

(Des Moines) -- Follow here for the latest state track & field videos from the opening day in Des Moines. Interviews with Aliyah Humphrey and Jack Kling. Interviews with medalists Liz Carbaugh, Jordyn Reimer, Thomas Huneke...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

IHSAA unveils state tennis brackets

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the upcoming Class 1A and 2A singles and doubles state tournaments. In Class 1A singles action, Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence will face St. Edmond’s Joseph Li while Clarinda’s Nathan Brown will face Storm Lake’s Josh Steffen.
kmaland.com

KMAland Baseball (5/21): Lewis Central, Ankeny Christian pick up wins

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Ankeny Christian both picked up wins in KMAland baseball on Saturday. Lewis Central held off a late rally from Heelan. Paton Fort had two hits and drove in one, and Devin Nailor finished with one hit and two RBI for the Titans. Aron Harrington also had one hit and scored twice.
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Saturday, May 21st

(KMAland) -- The final day of the state track meets in Des Moines and Omaha, Class 1 & 2 state track in Missouri and the first round of state in girls tennis in Iowa on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday. KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE. Non-Conference. Lewis Central at Bishop Heelan...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Murray alum Decker adjusting to javelin, ready for NJCAA Championships

(Creston) -- Murray graduate Emma Decker has been a quick learner in the javelin throw. The Southwestern Community College thrower hopes to shine at the upcoming NJCAA Championships. The javelin was not on Decker's mind when she stepped foot on campus. She expected to throw the shot put but has...
MURRAY, IA
#State Track Field
cyclonefanatic.com

WATCH: WBB commit Audi Crooks wins 1A state title with discus throw

Iowa State women’s basketball commit Audi Crooks picked up a pair of high school track & field championships this week at Drake Stadium. The Algona junior captured a 1A shot put championship Thursday and then earned the class title with this discus throw on Friday:. It will excite Cyclone...
ALGONA, IA
kmaland.com

Clint Vardaman, 68, of Braddyville, Iowa

Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Open visitation Friday, May 27, 2022. Visitation Start: 8:00 a.m. Visitation End: 5:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers to Shriners Hospital or Masonic Scholarship Fund. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa. Notes:
BRADDYVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

NSAA approves changes to state basketball format

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has approved some changes for their state basketball tournaments. According to nebpreps.com, the NSAA board has unanimously approved a recommended format that will eliminate playing state tournament games in high schools, with the exception of third place games in the lower classes. The...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, May 23rd, 2022

(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are seeking information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. Police were called around 3:30 a-m on the report of gunshots and found the woman in a car who had been shot. The woman later died at the hospital. Waterloo Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide -- and ask anyone with information to call Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Watch: Deer makes sliding entrance into Iowa recreation center

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll Recreation Center got an unexpected visit from a woodland critter on Thursday. Footage from the city of Carroll shows a deer sliding through a hallway in the building. It took a moment for the deer to get its footing before gingerly trotting back out...
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Crawford County Man Wins $30,000 on Lottery Scratch Game

A Crawford County man has won $30,000 in lottery prizes. On Thursday, Ray Gorden of Arion won the 125th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s bonus crossword scratch game. Gorden purchased his winning ticket at Ettlemans Town and County in Dow City and claimed his prize in Storm Lake at the lottery’s regional office. The Iowa Lottery started in 1985, and players have won more than $5.1 billion in prizes. The lottery has raised more the $2.2 billion for state programs. It proceeds to help in multiple ways, such as the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund and families of peace officers, firefighters, and corrections employees who died in the line of duty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Thunderstorms Blow Motorcycles from Roadway

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Two southwest Iowa residents escaped injury in an accident caused by Tuesday’s storms. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year old New Market resident Alan Brown and 38-year old Clarinda resident Richard Pace were riding motorcycles on Highway 25 near the Highway 2 intersection when a large gust of wind from the thunderstorms blew both motorcycles off the roadway and into a ditch.
iheart.com

Man Arrested n Des Moines After Chase from Urbandale

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man in a white truck has been arrested in Des Moines after a car chase that started in Urbandale. An Iowa state trooper says the man has warrants and drove off when troopers tried to pull him over Friday morning. Troopers had lost the guy in Des Moines and called off the search. But a Polk County Sheriff's unmarked car saw the guy and followed him until he parked downtown between two building on the 2200 block of Grand Ave. He was arrested there. The Ford F-150 has a visible dent on the rear driver side fender from when troopers say they tried to force the guy to pull over.
DES MOINES, IA

