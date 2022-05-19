State Track & Field -- Video Interviews (Day 1)

A Crawford County man has won $30,000 in lottery prizes. On Thursday, Ray Gorden of Arion won the 125th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s bonus crossword scratch game. Gorden purchased his winning ticket at Ettlemans Town and County in Dow City and claimed his prize in Storm Lake at the lottery’s regional office. The Iowa Lottery started in 1985, and players have won more than $5.1 billion in prizes. The lottery has raised more the $2.2 billion for state programs. It proceeds to help in multiple ways, such as the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund and families of peace officers, firefighters, and corrections employees who died in the line of duty.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO