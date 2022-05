“Sand in My Shoe: Summer in the Mojave” is the theme for the summer Art in Public Places exhibition at Twentynine Palms Visitor Center & Gallery, on display from June 4 to July 29, 2022. Desert artists are invited to submit an original piece of art for the group exhibition. Artwork should be delivered to the visitor center on intake day, Friday, June 3, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Artists unable to make this time can arrange an appointment for an earlier delivery day or time by calling (760)358-6324. No submissions will be accepted after 1 p.m. on intake day. Artwork should reflect the theme of summer in our Mojave Desert and can be expressed in painting, photography, mixed media, or 3-D work.

MOJAVE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO