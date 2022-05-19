ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reacher Season 2 Reveals The Lee Child Book It Will Adapt, And It's Perfect

By Sean O'Connell
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Author Lee Child has a deep bench of Jack Reacher novels from which Reacher showrunner Nick Santora can draw inspiration for season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video thriller. We have singled out four Reacher novels that make sense for season 2, while leading man Alan Ritchson also revealed the Reacher...

