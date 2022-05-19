Curtis Stone Swears By This Must-Have Kitchen Tool

Anyone who's driven through central Pennsylvania or rural Ohio will likely immediately recall not just Amish country, but Amish baked good country. Those who grew up in these places or in the less-well-known Indiana Amish Country may recall buggies tied up on Main Street on weekday afternoons with tables set out selling their wares — handicrafts, elaborate quilts, and, of course, Amish baked goods and candy-colored Ball jars of glorious Amish jam (via IMPress). While sturdily made and unpretentiously beautiful Amish-made furniture can be bought in specialty stores all over the country and even online (like from the Amish Show Room), Amish culinary specialties like velvety Amish butter, shoofly pie (aka the most famous pie in Pennsylvania), and hand-held turnovers called Fry Pies, are essentially limited to farm stands, farmers' markets, and local markets near Amish communities.
