ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Messy History Of American Food: Grab A Napkin And Dig In

By Chase Shustack
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American cuisine can't be described by one thing alone. You could say cheeseburgers, fries, and milkshakes are the quintessential staples of American cuisine, while another person can say that biscuits and gravy represent the great American comfort foods (via Traveller). There are all foods and dishes that changed America forever, and...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The One Thing Fast-Food Employees Wish Customers Would Stop Doing

Whether you are at the airport at midnight, or on a cross-country road trip in an unfamiliar state, fast food is never too far away. Unlike many other restaurants, fast food joints are often open twenty four hours a day and there are also top-notch regional fast food chains in every state. To top that off, there is a fast food joint out there for every occasion, whether you are craving pizza and tacos or burgers and milkshakes (or all of the above). Most people have enjoyed a fast food meal at some time in their lives, and are likely to do so again — here are the fast food items you need to eat before you die.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Gives Amish Recipes A Major Upgrade

Anyone who's driven through central Pennsylvania or rural Ohio will likely immediately recall not just Amish country, but Amish baked good country. Those who grew up in these places or in the less-well-known Indiana Amish Country may recall buggies tied up on Main Street on weekday afternoons with tables set out selling their wares — handicrafts, elaborate quilts, and, of course, Amish baked goods and candy-colored Ball jars of glorious Amish jam (via IMPress). While sturdily made and unpretentiously beautiful Amish-made furniture can be bought in specialty stores all over the country and even online (like from the Amish Show Room), Amish culinary specialties like velvety Amish butter, shoofly pie (aka the most famous pie in Pennsylvania), and hand-held turnovers called Fry Pies, are essentially limited to farm stands, farmers' markets, and local markets near Amish communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wingstop went up by nearly 31.9%. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Has A Sweet Deal For Graduating Seniors

The last week of May is approaching, which for some families can only mean one thing: graduation season is here. Whether you are finally done with high school or college, graduation is an incredible milestone that's worth commemorating. Exams are done, and the only thing left to do is enjoy yourself and have fun!
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Just Dropped A New Limited-Time Frozen Drink

Lemonade is a simple and classic summer drink that requires just four ingredients to make from scratch: sugar, water, lemon juice, and ice (via Allrecipes). However, while this simple summertime staple is a crowd-pleaser on its own, that hasn't stopped people from coming up with innovative new twists on the popular beverage. From adding fruity flavors like strawberry, kiwi, or mango to including more unique ingredients like sparkling water or pop rocks, creative drink connoisseurs are always looking for ways to add an extra punch of flavor to lemonade (via Rainbow Delicious). And the creative minds behind the menu at the popular fried chicken chain Chick-fil-A are no exception.
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Comfort Foods#United States#Mascot#Food Drink#American#Traveller#Coca Cola
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
Mashed

Why Costco's Pineapples Are So Huge, According To Reddit

Customers at Costco can expect to find eggs packaged in cartons of two dozen each or massive blocks of parmesan cheese, but Redditors were stumped over why pineapples sold in the retailer's warehouses are so much larger than those in grocery stores. Below a photo of two pineapples, one that looks about a third larger than the other, Reddit users sounded off in comments that addressed such matters as whether bigger is better, how to replant the tops of the fruit, along with possible explanations for why Costco's tend to be so jumbo-sized.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Michael Symon Just Dropped Some Sad News About 'Throwdown'

It's safe to assume that all fans of cooking shows share an interest in food, but many of them also turn to their favorite gastronomic streaming platforms to satisfy their craving for a cut-throat duel. If you were to filter out wholesome how-to shows like "Barefoot Contessa," "Valerie's Home Cooking," and "Nadiya's Time to Eat," what's left is a slew of programs that leave you decidedly more anxious than you'd be after watching Ina Garten roast a chicken.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Mashed

The Price Of A Beer At The PGA Championship Will Knock You Over

Beer and golf go together like Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra and per Golf, the two gentlemen from the Rat Pack are the reason why beer carts exist. The publication explains that when Martin and Sinatra would go golfing in Las Vegas, they would only play 18 holes if adult beverages were provided to keep them "hydrated." So, the Desert Inn golf course created a golf cart filled with alcohol, allowing the two entertainers to wet their whistles and play a full round of golf in the process. Thus, the beer cart was born and golfers and spectators alike rejoiced.
TULSA, OK
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Mashed

25 Best Frozen Yogurt Shops You Can Find In America

Walk or drive anywhere in America, and chances are high you'll run into a frozen yogurt shop. Fro-yo is often associated with the wellness trends of the mid-aughts, but as Frozen Dessert Supplies notes, a peek into the past shows the low-calorie treat gaining traction as far back as the 1980s. Although it was originally marketed as a nutritional substitute for ice cream, frozen yogurt eventually dropped the health facade for good in favor of sugary-sweet excess and a self-serve model designed for unbridled indulgence. With flavors like cookie dough and fudge brownie adorned with every goodie from the candy counter, who needs ice cream?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aldi Just Went Retro, And Shoppers Are Ready To Upgrade Their Kitchens

Retro kitchens are making a huge comeback — particularly funky appliances that harken memories of your grandmother. And why not? Adorned in fun colors, these chunky toasters, round kettles, and stubby fridges are very cool. And, unlike today's sleek and modern offerings, these have character. Why are appliances that...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Finally, Gordon Ramsay Is Impressed With A Vegan Recipe

The Cinderella search is over, everyone. When Gordon Ramsay issued an edict to the TikTok kingdom on May 10 in search of a vegan recipe that the famed carnivore might fall in love with, tensions were high and expectations were low. TikTokkers scoured the land, eager to impress the chef with a meatless, plant-based recipe that might win over the man who, as reported by Metro, once said his "biggest nightmare" would be finding out one of his children decided to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle. Ramsay has made great strides in the eyes of vegans since those dark days. In March 2021, he even went so far as to make a vegan "steak" entirely out of eggplant; the creation took the TikTok world by storm, according to Insider, and Ramsay announced that he was officially "going vegan."
RECIPES
Mashed

Is It Safe To Reuse Empty Butter And Margarine Containers?

It's hard for 21st-century dwellers to imagine a world without plastic. This durable man-made material is everywhere: perched on your deck in the form of lawn furniture, hiding in your kitchen cupboards disguised as food containers and cups, and riding in your car dressed up as mere fit and finish. Yes, Americans have become very comfortable with their plastics. In fact, the EPA admits that in 2018 alone, the United States produced 35.7 million tons of it. Trying to picture what that much plastic looks like is a near-impossible feat. Perhaps, there are better ways to illustrate this global love affair with plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
Mashed

The Unexpected Baking Ingredient That Makes A Great Cleaning Solution

We get it. Cleaning your home can be a daunting task at times, but it can be made a whole lot easier — and, dare we say, fun — if you have the right tools on hand. Spring cleaning has become a tradition that typically involves hitting the refresh button, taking inventory of the things you own (and what you no longer need), and polishing furniture and surfaces so they look, feel, and smell brand-new. With so many cleaning products on the market, though, it can get overwhelming shopping around for the materials and agents that will do the trick — and not break the bank. Perhaps surprisingly, you don't always have to reach for the factory-made countertop sprays and pricey chemical substances. In fact, you can resort to some everyday grocery items to get the job done just as effectively.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

How An Earthquake Led To Sushi Being Served In Restaurants

Although sushi originated in Southeast Asia many centuries ago, it's enjoyed all around the world today. In its earliest forms, sushi — or narezushi — was a means of preserving fish by packing it in salt. Later, narezushi was a mix of rice, fish, vinegar, and sake left under large stones to ferment, per Eat-Japan,
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

133K+
Followers
33K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy