Officials: Contaminated water at NJ hotel likely caused 3 guests to fall ill with Legionnaires' disease

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Health officials say contaminated water at the Hilton/Hampton Inn Parsippany Hotel likely caused three guests to become ill with Legionnaires' disease.

The Department of Health cites contaminated water at the hotel as a likely cause after the three guests likely became ill with the disease between July and October 2021. They ranged in age from 52 to 77.

The three people have since recovered.

The Department of Health is warning guests who have weakened immune systems not to shower or use tap water at the hotel.

The Health Department says hotel management is working to disinfect the hotel's water system but that the risk of disease is "ongoing."

Health officials say former guests are no longer at risk if symptoms don't develop within two weeks of staying at the hotel.

