Behind Viral Videos

#ConventLife, TikTok Nuns go viral

By Hanna Seariac
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScrolling on TikTok, you might be surprised to come across #NunTok. With more than 27 million views, #NunTok has gone viral. “I keep telling the other sisters, ‘Get on TikTok!’ If we’re hidden, we’re going to die out,” Sister Monica Clare told The New York Times. Sister Monica Clare is an...

www.deseret.com

