One of the survivors of last weekend's mass shooting in Buffalo was 20-year-old Tops employee Zaire Goodman. His mother, Zeneta Everhart, is the director of diversity and inclusion for state Senator Tim Kennedy, who discusses the impact of the shooting, not only on his staff, but on his district as a whole. He said Zaire and Zeneta are both doing well as Zaire recovers from his injuries, but are still working to recover from the shock and grief of what happened. Kennedy says this shooting needs to serve as a wake-up call to legislators to enact stricter gun control, and for an assault weapon ban and background checks on the federal level.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO