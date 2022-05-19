ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side, Yavapai sheriff says

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing hiker found dead in Arizona with his...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 2

Related
KTAR.com

Woman dies after boating accident at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has died after she was critically injured in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant, authorities said Sunday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said 32-year-old Tehanah Smith was airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after one of her legs was cut off while she was waterskiing on the lake’s north end.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
AZFamily

Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes

Scrapyard fire contained after sparking explosions near the I-10 stack in Phoenix. A major scrapyard fire has been put out after Phoenix Fire Department and several other agencies worked early Sunday morning to contain it near the I-10 stack. "We don't have anything": family loses their home, two dogs and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Explosion at central Phoenix scrapyard

"We don't have anything": family loses their home, two dogs and everything inside to fire. “God allowed us to keep on going,” Andres Cortes said. And that’s what he and his wife Hilda plan to do, even if, in many ways, it feels like they are starting over. “They have to start from zero,” niece Jinay Diaz said. “Everything they have right now is the clothes they’re wearing. They were donated, actually.”
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Pilot okay after crash landing small plane in Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A pilot is safe after he had to crash-land a small plane in Prescott Sunday morning, officials said. The pilot of a Cessna 172 told authorities that he "lost his engine" shortly after taking off from the Prescott Regional Airport around 9 a.m. The pilot put...
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Hayes
AZFamily

Toddler dead after driver hits him in Avondale neighborhood

Arizona saw four times the normal number of flu cases last week, creating a "double peak" flu season, doctors say. Tempe police officers round up a few escaped horses in south Tempe. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Some horses took a tour of southern Tempe near Rural Road today. Thanks...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2-year-old boy dead after being hit by a driver in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler is dead after a driver hit him in Avondale on Saturday evening. It happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Durango Street, which is just north of Lower Buckeye Road. The 2-year-old boy was rushed to Goodyear’s Abrazo West Campus where he later died. The driver stayed on the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.
AVONDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ncd
OutThere Colorado

21-year-old dies after falling into waterfall in Colorado

According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a 21-year-old female from Illinois died after falling into Adams Falls on Thursday afternoon. Her body was recovered later in the evening. Few details have been released regarding what led to the woman falling into the water feature, though the park did remind...
AZFamily

Deadly semi-truck crash closes northbound lanes on I-17

Pandemic border policy to stay after federal judge rules against Biden administration. Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under Title 42. Homes burned, several dogs dead after double house fire in Phoenix. Updated: 19 minutes ago. |. Firefighters say the fire quickly spread to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a semi-truck wreck in north Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

1 person dead after a semi-truck wreck in north Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a fiery crash in north Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck wreck took place on northbound I-17 shortly after 4 a.m. The early reports showed that the three Shamrock semi-trucks were going along Interstate 17 [...]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday. KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman’s name has not been released because next...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

MENTONE, Texas — (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
LOVING COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy