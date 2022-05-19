Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side, Yavapai sheriff says

"We don't have anything": family loses their home, two dogs and everything inside to fire. “God allowed us to keep on going,” Andres Cortes said. And that’s what he and his wife Hilda plan to do, even if, in many ways, it feels like they are starting over. “They have to start from zero,” niece Jinay Diaz said. “Everything they have right now is the clothes they’re wearing. They were donated, actually.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO