ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Defensive Stand: Washington Commanders to Face Three of NFL's Top 10 Offenses

By David Harrison
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

Some challenges await, within the NFL's easiest schedule

The Washington Commanders have improved their quarterback situation with the arrival of Carson Wentz, stand to gain two weapons on the offense with a healthy Curtis Samuel and fellow receiver Jahan Dotson joining the crew, and will face the easiest schedule the NFL has to offer this coming season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIHeg_0fjegzMA00

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (left) with head coach Ron Rivera (right)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCV35_0fjegzMA00

Washington Commanders receiver, Curtis Samuel

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFJDl_0fjegzMA00

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera (left) with receiver Jahan Dotson (right)

But there are certainly going to be challenges ahead, especially in the league that boasts the highest level of parity compared to all other pro sports organizations.

Still, some will afford an opportunity for the Commanders to out-shoot them if need be.

Three matchups specifically, however, will require strong performances by the Washington defense to secure a win, all featuring three games against two of the NFL's top offenses.

In a recent forecast using player win shares to rank offensive units in the league, both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys landed in the Top 10.

"When you have the back-to-back reigning MVP, it's hard not to end up on this list. Yes, even when you just lost one of the league's best receivers," writes Cynthia Frelund. "Second-round pick Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard...all look to fill the massive void created by Davante Adams' departure."

While Washington will host quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the 7th ranked Packers offense in Week 7, they'll also play their traditional home and away series with the Dallas Cowboys who come in 8th on this list.

"Losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson will be difficult to overcome, but the sum of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard remains imposing," Frelund wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMl5H_0fjegzMA00

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WewXz_0fjegzMA00

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mmxw_0fjegzMA00

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

There are worse things than playing against two top offenses in three games this season, but those matchups will certainly put more pressure on the team to play a balanced brand of football.

For the Washington Commanders , the defense is already looking for an improved season compared to last with the return of defensive end Chase Young and rise of linebacker Cole Holcomb.

These three games specifically will give them a chance to really showcase how much they've grown.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Veteran Kicker

The Green Bay Packers have released kicker J.J. Molson. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Friday, per Packers.com. Molson spent the last few weeks of the 2020 season and the entirety of the 2021 season on the Packers' practice squad. Before joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he notched an solid four-year collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins (2016-19).
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Looks "Faster," "Stronger" This Year

With Davante Adams out of town, there's a wide-open opportunity for the remaining Green Bay Packers wide receivers to seize the spotlight. Green Bay tried to ease the loss by signing Sammy Watkins and drafting Christian Watson with the 34th pick. However, the Packers would also like to see some of their young wide receivers earn a bigger role.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Washington State
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Receives Major Honor

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick received a major honor this week. The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who is still hoping for an NFL comeback, is receiving an honorary degree. Morgan State is granting an honorary degree to Kaepernick. Kaepernick is not the only figure being honored by Morgan State. Education...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Jadeveon Clowney Details Emerging: Fans React

Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney officially re-signed with the Cleveland Browns today, agreeing to a one-year deal. Clowney, who signed a one-year contract with the Browns in free agency in 2021, played well in Cleveland last season. In 14 starts, he recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks. According to Brad...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Alarming' Patriots Rumor

The New England Patriots are reshuffling a lot of their coaching staff this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. However, Bill Belichick is keeping things quiet, especially when it comes to the official titles for coaches like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patriots players are rumored to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The Green Bay Packers
Popculture

Indianapolis Colts Expected to Sign Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts are close to adding a Super Bowl champion quarterback. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts are working on signing Nick Foles. The deal is not done as of this writing, but Keefer said a contract could be signed next week. This news comes after the Colts traded for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who will be the team's starter this fall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Nick Foles one-ups Carson Wentz again by taking Colts roster spot

The Indianapolis Colts are adding Nick Foles to their quarterback room just months after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. The two former Eagles signal-callers have since moved on to, well, I wouldn’t call it greener pastures. However, Foles does add a veteran presence to the Colts locker room, something they could use behind Matt Ryan given Jacoby Brissett is now in Cleveland.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Report: Prominent NFL Owner Could Be Pushed Out

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has seemingly been dealing with controversy after controversy in recent years. Some of Snyder's fellow NFL owners might be having enough. According to a report from USA TODAY, NFL owners are considering an ouster of Snyder. "We are counting votes," one team owner told Jarrett...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Look: ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's Worst Team

Who will be the National Football League's worst team during the 2022 regular season?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its picks. According to ESPN's computer model, the Chicago Bears will be the worst team in the league for the upcoming 2022 regular season. Chicago has the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles legend Foles may have found a new home

It makes too much sense to not happen. A Nick Foles-Frank Reich reunion appears close, according to Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said,” Keefer tweeted. “Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders HC Ron Rivera talks stopping Dolphins' offense

The Miami Dolphins’ offense was a problem in 2021. They finished the season averaging the eighth-fewest yards per game (307) and 11th-fewest points per game (20.1). A number of factors led to this result, including a lack of talent, poor coaching and inconsistent performances, so general manager Chris Grier and new head coach Mike McDaniel took it upon themselves to improve on that side of the ball.
MIAMI, FL
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy