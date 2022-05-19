Defensive Stand: Washington Commanders to Face Three of NFL's Top 10 Offenses

Some challenges await, within the NFL's easiest schedule

The Washington Commanders have improved their quarterback situation with the arrival of Carson Wentz, stand to gain two weapons on the offense with a healthy Curtis Samuel and fellow receiver Jahan Dotson joining the crew, and will face the easiest schedule the NFL has to offer this coming season.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (left) with head coach Ron Rivera (right)

Washington Commanders receiver, Curtis Samuel Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera (left) with receiver Jahan Dotson (right)

But there are certainly going to be challenges ahead, especially in the league that boasts the highest level of parity compared to all other pro sports organizations.

Still, some will afford an opportunity for the Commanders to out-shoot them if need be.

Three matchups specifically, however, will require strong performances by the Washington defense to secure a win, all featuring three games against two of the NFL's top offenses.

In a recent forecast using player win shares to rank offensive units in the league, both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys landed in the Top 10.

"When you have the back-to-back reigning MVP, it's hard not to end up on this list. Yes, even when you just lost one of the league's best receivers," writes Cynthia Frelund. "Second-round pick Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard...all look to fill the massive void created by Davante Adams' departure."

While Washington will host quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the 7th ranked Packers offense in Week 7, they'll also play their traditional home and away series with the Dallas Cowboys who come in 8th on this list.

"Losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson will be difficult to overcome, but the sum of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard remains imposing," Frelund wrote.

There are worse things than playing against two top offenses in three games this season, but those matchups will certainly put more pressure on the team to play a balanced brand of football.

For the Washington Commanders , the defense is already looking for an improved season compared to last with the return of defensive end Chase Young and rise of linebacker Cole Holcomb.

These three games specifically will give them a chance to really showcase how much they've grown.