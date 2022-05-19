ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Police ID Men Struck, Killed On Capital Beltway

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVix1_0fjegwhz00
Abdellah and Driss Bougrine Photo Credit: COURTESY: Salah Majid Facebook

Two men who died in a multi-vehicle wreck on the Capital Beltway Tuesday, May 17, had been hit after they got out of their car, police said.

It's unclear why, but Abdellah Bougrine, 54, of Alexandria, and Driss Bougrine, 59, stopped their Toyota Corolla in the center westbound lane of Interstate 495 around 11 p.m. near Telegraph Road and got out.

Moments later, a Ford Ranger slammed into the two men and their car, Virginia State police said in a news release. An oncoming Mazda also hit one of them as well. Both died at the scene. The driver of the Ford and Mazda were unharmed.

Police shut down the Inner Loop of 495 for several hours as they tried to make sense of it all. Police are still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.

