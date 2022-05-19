ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Public Library hosting summer reading celebration

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHZLJ_0fjegO8d00

The Summer Reading Kickoff at the Lafayette Public Libary is back.

The library will host their "Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Kickoff Celebration" at the Main Library and Parc Putnam on Saturday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say there will be a number of family fun activities including a fun jump, book walk, crafts, performers, photo ops, petting zoo, VR demo, food trucks, and refreshments.

A Summer Reading Challenge is being levied by the library, challenging all ages in our community to reach a personal goal of 600 minutes and a combined community goal of 2,000,000 minutes read from June 1 to July 31. Participants can receive prizes for reading and be entered to win a grand prize

For more information, visit LafayettePublicLibrary.org/summer

The Summer Reading Kickoff is held in conjunction with the 6th Annual Bicycle Safety Festival taking place in Parc Putnam from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bicyclists of all ages are invited to participate in the free event featuring bicycle safety instruction, bike registration, and inspections. Free disco wheel lights and t-shirts will be given away, while supplies last.

Six bikes will be raffled off to those who complete a short bicycle safety course. Festival-goers will also enjoy live music, refreshments, and kid-friendly activities. Visit the Bicycle Safety Festival's Facebook event page.

