Festival of New York is a citywide collaborative movement featuring 200+ diverse organizations across all sectors spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2022. Together, we’ll rise from one of the most difficult periods as we realize a kinder, more equitable, and more inclusive future for our city. With live events spanning all sectors, the Festival offers everyone the opportunity to grow, connect, and give back, all while celebrating everything that makes our city the place to be.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO