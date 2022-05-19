Mercer University breaks ground on Atlanta pharmacy learning center

A rendering of the Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center at the Mercer University campus in Atlanta.

Mercer University has broken ground on the 65,000-square-foot Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center on the Cecil B. Day Graduate and Professional Campus in Atlanta.

The new facility, the main component of a $36.8 million construction project, will house learning, teaching and administrative space for the College of Pharmacy and further facilitate interprofessional initiatives involving the university’s four health sciences schools.

The project also includes renovation of an additional 18,500 square feet of space in the DuVall Building to expand labs for the College of Pharmacy’s rapidly growing research activities.

“The Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center and the accompanying renovation of the DuVall Building will provide quality classroom space to assist our faculty and staff with the recruitment of high-quality students and researchers and will expand the capacity of our scientists and researchers to continue in partnership with numerous government, industry and nonprofit organizations, making Mercer one of the Southeast’s leading centers for pharmaceutical sciences education and research,” said Mercer President William D. Underwood.

The first floor of the new facility will include state-of-the-art classrooms, a clinical skills and simulation laboratory, dedicated spaces for students and administrative offices.

Interactive classrooms, not fixed in configuration, will allow for more options in didactic teaching and will better facilitate team-based learning and other active learning strategies. A flexible and open building design will provide students with space for breakout sessions, study groups, organizational meetings and projects. The second floor will house faculty and staff offices that will be relocated from the DuVall and Pharmacy Administration and Cafeteria buildings.

Mercer’s College of Pharmacy is the only pharmacy program in Atlanta and is consistently ranked as the leading private pharmacy program in the Southeast.

The Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center is named in recognition of the lead gift provided by Mercer alumnus, trustee and longtime supporter Tony Moye and his wife, Nancy.

In 1977, he established Moye’s Pharmacy and Home Health Care, which grew to include seven retail pharmacies, a closed-door pharmacy and a health care division. In 2004, his company was designated McKesson National Retail Pharmacy of the Year.

In 2011, the Moyes provided the lead gift for the Tony and Nancy Moye Football and Lacrosse Complex that houses Five Star Stadium on the University’s Macon campus.

