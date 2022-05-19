ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mercer University breaks ground on Atlanta pharmacy learning center

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCHpg_0fjeeH1y00
A rendering of the Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center at the Mercer University campus in Atlanta.

Mercer University has broken ground on the 65,000-square-foot Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center on the Cecil B. Day Graduate and Professional Campus in Atlanta.

The new facility, the main component of a $36.8 million construction project, will house learning, teaching and administrative space for the College of Pharmacy and further facilitate interprofessional initiatives involving the university’s four health sciences schools.

The project also includes renovation of an additional 18,500 square feet of space in the DuVall Building to expand labs for the College of Pharmacy’s rapidly growing research activities.

“The Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center and the accompanying renovation of the DuVall Building will provide quality classroom space to assist our faculty and staff with the recruitment of high-quality students and researchers and will expand the capacity of our scientists and researchers to continue in partnership with numerous government, industry and nonprofit organizations, making Mercer one of the Southeast’s leading centers for pharmaceutical sciences education and research,” said Mercer President William D. Underwood.

The first floor of the new facility will include state-of-the-art classrooms, a clinical skills and simulation laboratory, dedicated spaces for students and administrative offices.

Interactive classrooms, not fixed in configuration, will allow for more options in didactic teaching and will better facilitate team-based learning and other active learning strategies. A flexible and open building design will provide students with space for breakout sessions, study groups, organizational meetings and projects. The second floor will house faculty and staff offices that will be relocated from the DuVall and Pharmacy Administration and Cafeteria buildings.

Mercer’s College of Pharmacy is the only pharmacy program in Atlanta and is consistently ranked as the leading private pharmacy program in the Southeast.

The Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center is named in recognition of the lead gift provided by Mercer alumnus, trustee and longtime supporter Tony Moye and his wife, Nancy.

In 1977, he established Moye’s Pharmacy and Home Health Care, which grew to include seven retail pharmacies, a closed-door pharmacy and a health care division. In 2004, his company was designated McKesson National Retail Pharmacy of the Year.

In 2011, the Moyes provided the lead gift for the Tony and Nancy Moye Football and Lacrosse Complex that houses Five Star Stadium on the University’s Macon campus.

The post Mercer University breaks ground on Atlanta pharmacy learning center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Flux Projects brings back ‘Railtalk’ art installation to inspire MARTA riders

An art installation beginning this summer will offer MARTA riders waiting on a bus or train the chance to send messages to each other, but not via text or Tweets or Tik Tok. Instead, participants will use their ABCs. “Railtalk-Re-Connect” by Dutch design collaborators Bouke Bruins and Wouter Corvers is an interactive art installation that […] The post Flux Projects brings back ‘Railtalk’ art installation to inspire MARTA riders appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Boys and Girls Club to host golf tournament in Dunwoody￼

The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta is hosting a golf tournament to benefit the clubs of DeKalb County in June. The “Great Futures Golf Classic” will be held on June 13 at the Dunwoody Country Club at 1600 Dunwoody Club Drive. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of DeKalb County, which serve […] The post Boys and Girls Club to host golf tournament in Dunwoody￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $29 million grant

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is set to receive a $29 million grant to help address the negative impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week a total of $415 million would be awarded to local nonprofits, government organizations and businesses to help offset the economic damage caused by COVID-19. The […] The post Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $29 million grant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Dickens hopes to help curb Atlanta crime with Midnight Basketball

Marquez Crews was in a zone. On two consecutive trips down the basketball court, the 21-year-old guard for Team 24/7 had launched deep 3-pointers to extend his squad’s lead over the Pittman Panthers. Then, on defense, he stole the ball and led a fast break in which he ignored two wide-open teammates and threw up […] The post Mayor Dickens hopes to help curb Atlanta crime with Midnight Basketball appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercer University#Atlanta#Pharmacies#College#Education#The College Of Pharmacy
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

History in the Remaking at South Dwntn

Newport’s adaptive reuse project promises a ‘sense of place’ When German real estate company Newport RE bought 222 Mitchell Street four years ago, there were no plans to capitalize on the historic building’s rooftop views. It was simply another strategic purchase for the company’s plans to revitalize dozens of South Downtown properties.  “I don’t think […] The post History in the Remaking at South Dwntn appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs Society awards $263,300 to 32 nonprofit organizations

The Sandy Springs Society awarded $263,300 in grants to nonprofit organizations that serve Sandy Springs at its annual meeting on May 17. More than 200 members, who gathered at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, heard how the funds will be used that they raised through sponsorships and events such as Elegant Elf Marketplace, Tossed Out Treasures […] The post Sandy Springs Society awards $263,300 to 32 nonprofit organizations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody resident starts Jewish singles group

Dunwoody resident Ray Alyssa Rothman is launching a new organization to serve Atlanta’s Jewish singles. Called Kibbitz & Konnect Inc., it will offer social events such as networking meetings, music and theatre outings, and Shabbat dinners. The inaugural event is set for June 21 at Bar(n) in Dunwoody Village, from 6 to 9 p.m. The […] The post Dunwoody resident starts Jewish singles group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

St. Martin’s plans for new athletic fields￼

St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Brookhaven is planning to purchase roughly seven acres of land for new athletic fields. Derek Porter, chair of the St. Martin’s Episcopal School Board of Trustees, sent a letter on May 4 announcing that the school is under contract to purchase a 7.2-acre tract of land on Osborne Road, near […] The post St. Martin’s plans for new athletic fields￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Report: State appoints special advisor for ‘corrective action plan’ at DeKalb Schools

The Georgia Department of Education has appointed a special advisor to oversee a “corrective action plan” for DeKalb County Schools. According to Decaturish, Dr. Tanzy Kilcrease, the outgoing chief of staff of the Bibb County School District, will work to solve “systemic operations issues” in the DeKalb school district. The DeKalb Board of Education has […] The post Report: State appoints special advisor for ‘corrective action plan’ at DeKalb Schools appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Punk Foodie: The lowdown on the Atlanta underground dining scene May 20-22

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 127 (and counting) underground dining events with 67 ITP and 60 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & […] The post Punk Foodie: The lowdown on the Atlanta underground dining scene May 20-22 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Perimeter CID considers funding $15.2 million for Sandy Springs’ transportation projects

The Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCID) could provide up to $15.2 million for 9 Sandy Springs transportation projects that the self-taxing organization has either agreed to fund or is considering, a board member told the City Council. Pat Chesser, a member of the Fulton-PCID board of directors, said the city and the CID completed an […] The post Perimeter CID considers funding $15.2 million for Sandy Springs’ transportation projects appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta organization gets $500K to help preserve historic school building

The Atlanta Preservation Center has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant to fund emergency maintenance to one of the city’s oldest school buildings.  The National Park Service announced May 11 it was awarding an African American Civil Rights grant to the preservation center. The grant will support emergency and essential work at the English Avenue Elementary School […] The post Atlanta organization gets $500K to help preserve historic school building appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Shoreline restoration work at Morgan Falls limits river access

A project to restore the eroding shoreline of the Chattahoochee River at Morgan Falls Overlook Park will restrict access to a portion of the sidewalk where kayakers put in and to the boat dock until 5 p.m. on weekdays. The City of Sandy Springs began the work that includes bringing 240 tons of fieldstone boulders […] The post Shoreline restoration work at Morgan Falls limits river access appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

A special birthday

For his 100th birthday, Ray Young of Roswell got to meet someone special: a dolphin at the Georgia Aquarium. On May 15, as part of a  special birthday week celebration, Young was able to pet and feed the dolphin. Later in the week, the Dixie Classic Car Club was scheduled to bring some of its […] The post A special birthday appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to host Memorial Day ceremony￼

Dunwoody will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30 at Brook Run Park. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial, located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road, according to a press release. The keynote speaker for the event will be Charlissa Culp, a 10-year veteran of […] The post Dunwoody to host Memorial Day ceremony￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Transit-oriented development opens adjacent to King Memorial station

Nearly a decade after it was first announced, MARTA will host a ribbon-cutting on Friday morning for its transit-oriented development (TOD) adjacent to King Memorial Station and Oakland Cemetery. The 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 240 Grant St. will officially mark the opening of Marchon, a community of 305 apartments and 11,000 square feet of office […] The post Transit-oriented development opens adjacent to King Memorial station appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

North Italia restaurant to open in Buckhead, Dunwoody

A modern Italian restaurant is entering the Georgia market, with locations planned in Buckhead and Dunwoody. Called North Italia, the eatery is from Fox Restaurant Concepts, the company behind a slew of other restaurants such as Flower Child and Zinburger. North Italia features pastas made from scratch and a daily “chef’s choice” pizza. Other dishes […] The post North Italia restaurant to open in Buckhead, Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs approves $2.95 million more for Hammond Drive project design

Sandy Springs City Council approved spending a little more than $2.95 million to continue design and right-of-way planning for the first phase of the Hammond Drive widening project. During its May 17 meeting, the City Council approved paying its consultant, Gresham Smith, to continue the development of preliminary plans, right-of-way plans, and final construction plans, […] The post Sandy Springs approves $2.95 million more for Hammond Drive project design appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven’s Suthers Center perseveres through a pandemic￼

On Thursday mornings at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, you’ll find a group of volunteers in a room packing up bags of food. These volunteers start their day early, packing up all the necessities – proteins, fruits, vegetables – to hand out to those in need over the weekend.  These volunteers are working for the Suthers […] The post Brookhaven’s Suthers Center perseveres through a pandemic￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta BeltLine reveals preferred route for Northwest Trail segment

The preferred route for a crucial segment of the Atlanta BeltLine Northwest Trail has been announced and will move into the design phase, officials said at a public meeting on Thursday night. A 2.8 mile segment will begin at the northern end of the Westside Trail at Huff Road and Marietta Boulevard and traverses across […] The post Atlanta BeltLine reveals preferred route for Northwest Trail segment appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy