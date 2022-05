A three vehicle accident in Seward County Sunday afternoon causes minor injuries. The accident occurred at 1:25pm at US Highway 83 and Highway 54. A 2012 Ford Focus being driven by Eduardo Rios-Zacarias, 28 of Liberal, was Eastbound on Highway 54, while a 2012 Ford being driven by Jacob Brau, 24 of Kent Ohio,was Southbound on US 83. A third vehicle, a 2003 PT Cruiser being driven by Sophia Potter, 79, of Tyrone OK, was Northbound on US 83. Rios-Zacarius ran the red light at the US 54 & US83 intersection and struck the Brau vehicle. The Focus began to rotate counterclockwise and struck the Cruiser. The Focus came to rest in the intersection facing West. Brau’s vehicle came to rest in the intersection facing East and Potters vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of Highway 54 facing East.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO