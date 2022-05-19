Longport adopts 2 bond ordinances, allows outdoor dining tent in Commercial District
By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
downbeach.com
4 days ago
LONGPORT – The Board of Commissioners Wednesday, May 19 approved two bond ordinances to fund nearly $5 million in capital projects, but a discussion regarding erecting a large temporary dining tent in the Commercial District drew more attention from commissioners and the public. Bond Ordinance 2022-05 appropriates $3.3...
OCEAN COUNTY –Members of the Barnegat Bay Partnership (BBP) recently released their State of the Bay Report. The BBP the National Estuary Program for the Barnegat Bay is one of 28 National Estuary Programs and comprises federal, state, county, municipal, academic, business, and community stakeholders working together to help restore, maintain, protect, and enhance the water quality and living resources of the Barnegat Bay and its contributing watershed.
We have been following the progress, for the last several months, of one of the biggest residential construction projects in Toms River. This housing project will feature numerous units and the work continues as we get set to head into summer. The new construction project is a residential location being...
Amid the confusing train wreck that is the legalization of marijuana in New Jersey is each municipality's ability to opt in or to opt out of the dispensary business. When weed was made legal here in New Jersey, One of the tenets of the confusing law is that towns were given the option to decide if they wanted to ban dispensaries within their borders. And they had a deadline in which to do so.
The Camden County Board of Commissioners has unveiled the “Parks Alive 2025” plan for the county’s 24 parks, trails, conservation areas and waterways, an effort that will be paid for with $100 million in funds distributed throughout the county. A release from the board had...
In an effort to crack down on partying, ATV riding, and illegal swimming, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection is shutting down a few sections of Wildlife Management Areas for the summer.
Ocean City is not giving up its fight against a proposed offshore wind energy farm seeking state permission to run an underground transmission line through town to connect with the land-based power grid, Mayor Jay Gillian told local residents Saturday. “We still have a long way to go with this,”...
Clancy's By the Bay in Somers Point has confirmed they have sold the business and are closing permanently this Sunday, May 29. The business has been sold to an undisclosed buyer according to a message on the Clancy's by the Bay website. Clancy's By the Bay opened on East Maryland...
Following a pop-up party that drew thousands to Long Branch last weekend, state and local officials are scrambling to find solutions to combating rowdy, and potentially dangerous, crowds as the Memorial Day weekend approaches. Long Branch imposed a curfew after as many as 5,000 young people mobbed the area around...
Dear patrons of the Wildwood Dog Park, after recent complaints and damages to obstacles within the park, we feel it necessary to post the following statement. Upon entering both sides of the dog park, there are signs regarding the behavior of children within the park. The sign states that children need to stay off the sand piles and obstacles which are solely intended for the enjoyment of dogs, yet the signs appear to be continuously ignored or disregarded. The Wildwood Dog Park is just what the name implies, a “Dog Park”. It is not a playground for children. The obstacles are not built with the safety precautions and standards of playground equipment, therefore we do not allow children to use them. For the park to remain in operation, the rules posted must be adhered to. If children are seen on the obstacles and sand piles, those children and their party will be asked to leave the park and “not return” for violating the park rules. The Wildwood Dog Park also restricts unsupervised access to minors unless accompanied by an adult, while completely restricting access to children under the age of 8 at all times. Our goal is to keep the dog park as enjoyable to dogs and their owners as possible, and limit safety concerns that may jeopardize the very existence of the park. If you notice any safety concerns while enjoying our park, please contact Wildwood Police Department (non emergency number) at (609)522-0222.
So, you're cruising into Atlantic City and you remember hearing something about Atlantic City having a waterfall. Do you know where it is?. Well, it's not in the ocean - we're pretty sure the ocean can't have waterfalls. It's also not on the bay, because, well, because it's the bay.
Sadly, a beloved motel in the Crest has been impacted by a fire that broke out on Sunday evening. The Olympic Island Beach Resort went ablaze around 6 o'clock Sunday evening, but luckily the firefighters were able to contain the flames. According to a post shared to a local Wildwood-based Facebook group, other departments did show up for backup.
LONG BRANCH — A Jersey Shore lawmaker is calling on the Murphy administration and NJ Transit to take action in the wake of a viral pop-up party that resulted in arrests and a curfew in this oceanfront city on Saturday. The chaos in Long Branch, a week before Memorial...
Header photo: Before the Deauville Inn, The Whelan Inn welcomed fishers, whalers, and other workers from the area. The Inn came under fire during prohibition for allegations of illegal alcohol and gambling. Strathmere, a tiny strip of ocean-front land sandwiched between Ocean City and Sea Isle, is home to only...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Police chiefs from Downbeach and other communities last week visited the 177th Fighter Wing of the NJ Air National Guard stationed at Atlantic City Airport to observe the Wing’s leadership and discuss how to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the military. Longport Police Chief Frank Culmone and Ventnor Police Chief Joe Fussner were among the participants.
Isn't it nice to take a drive on a scenic road here in New Jersey?. In Ocean County, we have some very scenic roads along our waterfront and through our pines. There is always a different type of "scenic" drive here in New Jersey. Whether it's along the Atlantic Ocean, Pine Barrens, Northwest Mountains, or Farm Country, there are all kinds of different scenes here in New Jersey.
Summer 2022 is just getting started and Atlantic City is trying its hardest to attract more families down their way. The Showboat Hotel just opened a brand-new indoor go-kart racetrack on the old casino floor. Lucky Snake is the name of the entertainment center that set up a sports bar...
A quick response by firefighters contained a fire in a unit at the Olympic Motel in Wildwood Crest Sunday. Officials responded to the fire located at a third floor unit on Sunday. There were no occupants of the unit at the time of the fire, and no injuries. The fire was contained to one unit.
There are 52 unique wildlife species listed in New Jersey as having an endangered conservation status and an additional 32 species that are considered to be threatened. These species come from all sorts of wildlife, said John Heilferty, the chief of Endangered and Nongame Species Program at the Department of Environmental Protection.
Comments / 0